NCP to contest Bihar Assembly polls

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 08 2020, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 16:45 ist
NCP president Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI

The NCP on Thursday said it will contest the Bihar Assembly polls, and released a list of its 40 star campaigners for the elections.

The party in a statement said it will share details of its poll outing in the eastern state soon.

NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the party's key star campaigner for the polls, it said.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, party MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Supriya Sule and Fauzia Khan are among the other star campaigners.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
NCP
Sharad Pawar

