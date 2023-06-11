NCP wants Ajit Pawar to play a big role in Maharashtra

When NCP supremo Sharad Pawar made his daughter Supriya Sule and close aide Praful Patel working presidents of the party, the message to his nephew Ajit Pawar was very clear - he is expected to pay a big role in Maharashtra politics and secure a win for the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

A seven-time MLA from Baramati and a four-time deputy chief minister, Ajit (63) is currently the leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

On the other hand, Patel (66) is currently a Rajya Sabha member, and Supriya (53) a one-time Rajya Sabha member and three-time Baramati MP.

Also Read | Supriya Sule as NCP working president faces Maha LS, Assembly polls challenge, MVA seat-sharing tightrope walk

As of now the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led Shiv Sena-BJP is guarded about the development in the NCP which has taken them by surprise.

“Ajit Dada will have to play a more proactive role in the state using his position as a leader of Opposition and corner the Shinde-Fadnavis dispensation which would make his position strong as a chief minister candidate. On the other hand, Praful Bhai and Supriya Tai would continue to play a big role in national politics and work towards Opposition unity,” informed sources told DH on Sunday.

Even though there have been reports over the past several months of Ajit being upset, Pawar himself has made it clear about his nephew’s role. “The suggestion (of making Supriya and Patel as Working Presidents) was made by him (Ajit)… so where is the question of being happy or unhappy… he is the leader of the NCP legislature party and Leader of Opposition and has a big role,” said Pawar.

“Some media channels have said that I did not get any responsibility, in fact, I have a big role as leader of Opposition. Over the years, Supriya has been in Delhi while I work in Maharashtra,” said Ajit.

Running a tri-party coalition has its own challenges - as Ajit would have to do a balancing act in keeping senior leadership of NCP and top leadership of Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in good humour.

Known to call a spade a spade and with excellent administrative skills and discipline, Pawar still has a tough task cut out. “The big issue before Ajit Dada is to work and finalise a seat- sharing plan for 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls for the MVA allies in place well in advance and also ensure that the BJP does not poach their MPs and MLAs and senior leaders,” he said.

Over the past few months there have been reports of Ajit’s closeness with BJP and that he would jump ship, the uncle-nephew duo had issued repeated denials.

"Pawar saheb's message was clear from the beginning...while Supriya Tai would be in national politics, Ajit Dada would call the shots in Maharashtra. Now the challenge before him is to increase MVA tally in Maharashtra and win the Vidhan Sabha polls...he is ideally suited for the task. It needs to be understood that Ajit Dada has never worked at the national organisational level," political observers said.