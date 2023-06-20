NCP workers observe 'traitors' day' to mark anniversary of Shiv Sena rebellion, stage protest

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and workers observed "gaddar din" (traitors' day) on Tuesday in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to mark the first anniversary of the rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Led by NCP working president and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, the party workers in Mumbai shouted slogans and carried symbolic "khoke" (cartons) to claim the rebel legislators took money to come to power in the state.

The rebellion in June last year led by Eknath Shinde culminated in the collapse of the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Also Read | Declare June 20 as 'World Traitors’ Day', demands Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena faction

On June 30, 2022, Shinde became the chief minister along with Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as deputy CM.

On Tuesday, the NCP workers along with Sule gathered at their party office in south Mumbai to stage a protest.

Sule and others shouted slogans like “Pannas (50) Khoke, Ekdum Ok”, to allege that the rebel legislators had taken Rs 50 crore each as bribe.

In neighbouring Thane, which is also the home town of CM Shinde, NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad led a similar protest.

The NCP workers piled up several cartons with "Pannas Khoke, Ekdum Ok" stickers on them at a spot and later burnt them as a mark of protest.

In Nagpur, the NCP workers staged a demonstration at Variety Square in Nagpur and shouted slogans like "Khoke sarkar murdabad, gaddar aamdar murdabad" against legislators of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has written to the United Nations, urging it to declare June 20 as “World Traitors' Day” to mark the “desertion” of his party chief Uddhav Thackeray by 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde.

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil last week asked the party cadres to protest against the rebel Shiv Sena legislators. "NCP workers should organise protests in the nook and corner of the state by displaying symbolic 'khoke' (boxes of money) based on which the Eknath Shinde government has come to power," he said on Saturday. Patil appealed to NCP workers to tell people that the temporary happiness of the Shinde camp, which was recognised by the Election Commission as real Shiv Sena, is on the wane and their days in government are numbered.

The Sharad Pawar-led party had earlier organised public meetings explaining the Supreme Court verdict on the political crisis in Maharashtra and how speaker Rahul Narvekar is duty-bound to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs. The Supreme Court last month ruled that then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was not justified in calling upon then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove a majority in the Assembly on June 30, 2022. A constitutional bench had also observed that it cannot restore the Thackeray government as he resigned without facing a floor test.