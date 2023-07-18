NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla tenders resignation, may get organisational responsibility in BJP: Sources

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairperson Vijay Sampla is believed to have resigned from his post as he is likely to be given organisational responsibility in the BJP in the upcoming elections, sources said on Tuesday.
Sampla has been holding the charge of NCSC chairperson since 2021.
Also Read | 38 parties confirm participation in NDA meet: BJP chief J P Nadda
He has tendered his resignation as he is expected to be given organisational responsibility in the BJP for the upcoming elections, sources said.
Sampla, a prominent Dalit face from Punjab, began his political career in 1998 as the sarpanch of Sofipind village in Jalandhar Cantonment.
