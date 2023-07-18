NCSC chairperson resigns, may get BJP role

NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla tenders resignation, may get organisational responsibility in BJP: Sources

Sampla has been holding the charge of NCSC chairperson since 2021.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2023, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 18:54 ist
Vijay Sampla. Credit: Twitter/@thevijaysampla

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairperson Vijay Sampla is believed to have resigned from his post as he is likely to be given organisational responsibility in the BJP in the upcoming elections, sources said on Tuesday.

Sampla has been holding the charge of NCSC chairperson since 2021.

Also Read | 38 parties confirm participation in NDA meet: BJP chief J P Nadda

He has tendered his resignation as he is expected to be given organisational responsibility in the BJP for the upcoming elections, sources said.

Sampla, a prominent Dalit face from Punjab, began his political career in 1998 as the sarpanch of Sofipind village in Jalandhar Cantonment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NCSC
Vijay Sampla
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

 