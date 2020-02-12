NDA ally LJP goes big for upcoming Bihar polls

Making an early start for the Bihar Assembly polls, which are due to be held in October, the NDA ally LJP on Wednesday formed a seven-member committee as it explores the possibility of contesting from a whopping number of 119 seats.

The party currently has just two MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The seven-member committee will formulate a vision document with 'Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st 2020' theme of the party's poll campaign.

“LJP will soon come up with its poll manifesto within the framework of 'Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st 2020' vision document,” party president Chirag Paswan said.

The poll manifesto will be prepared in consultation with the people reaching out to them at the grassroots in Bihar, he added.

Chirag, who heads the committee, is scheduled to embark on a state-wide 'yatra' in Bihar from February 21 to kick start his party's poll campaign.

He will hold public meetings in every district of the state. His state-wide 'yatra' will culminate in a state-level rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on April 14.

LJP chief's announcement about his party's move to prepare its vision document and poll manifesto in view of the Assembly polls in Bihar has kicked up speculations about the turn that the politics in the state can take in the coming months.

The LJP has begun its preparations with plans to field its candidates in as many as 119 Assembly seats in Bihar even as the BJP is yet to even start a discussion on the issue of seat-sharing for the elections in the state.

The party's state parliamentary board will prepare the panels of potential candidates for the consideration of the party's central parliamentary board so that the party could “zero in on the seats that could go to its kitty.” during discussion within the NDA on the issue of seat-sharing.

In 243-member Legislative Assembly of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD-U has 70 seats, BJP 54, Independents 5. The LJP is part of the NDA regime in Bihar with two MLAs.

Chirag, who took over the command of the LJP as its president after his father and a Union minister in Modi government Ram Vilas Paswan stepped down as party chief and handed over the baton to him, has been taking shots in his party and taking all key decision since he won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.