NDA granted citizenship to 600 Muslims in 5 yrs : Puri

Facing criticism for discrimination against Muslims in granting citizenship, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that Narendra Modi-led government has granted citizenship to nearly 600 Muslims, who faced religious discrimination in their countries, in the past five years.

“CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) does not mean that Muslims who are otherwise persecuted in these countries cannot apply for Indian citizenship— in fact, in the last five years, PM Modi’s govt has granted citizenship to nearly 600 Muslims from these countries. CAA does not alter India's secular credentials," Puri tweeted.

"CAA neither alters nor challenges rights of any Indian citizen, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, sect, ethnicity or race. The narrative that it threatens religious minorities in India is ignorance at best, & treacherous at worst," he said

"As Opposition parties mount an anti-govt campaign using CAA as the lightening rod to spread misinformation, inflame passions, mobilise forces inimical to India's interests & incite violence," he tweeted.

The CAA is an affirmation of our diverse and inclusive Indian civilisation, which dates back nearly 7,000 years.

Our existence as a modern nation-state, anchored in a constitutional republic, represents only 1% of our history, Puri said.