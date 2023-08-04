NDA has provided stability to country: PM Modi to alliance MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the BJP-led NDA has been a force of stability in the country as he addressed the MPs of the alliance from Bihar.

Sources said Modi asked the NDA MPs to utilise the time till the next Lok Sabha polls to reach out to maximum people in their constituency and highlight the development works of the government for them.

His government, the prime minister said, has fulfilled all the promises it made to people in 2014 when it first came to power.

The sources said Modi noted that the National Democratic Alliance has completed 25 years of existence after it was formed under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has since been a force of stability.

He spoke about the period of political instability in the country before the NDA was formed and how it ushered in stability.

The BJP, he said, also made sacrifices for the larger good.

It may be noted that the BJP has pointed out in the past that it has supported its allies, which may be smaller in strength, to occupy key positions in states. It has in the past supported JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar for the post of chief minister in Bihar.

Kumar is now part of the opposition alliance INDIA.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the NDA MPs from Bihar.

Modi has been addressing National Democratic Alliance MPs as part of efforts to boost coordination among its constituents and shape the ruling bloc's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi first addressed a meeting of more than 45 MPs from the central and eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh and then spoke to another group of lawmakers from all southern states on July 31.

The BJP has divided the NDA MPs into 11 clusters of different regions, and the prime minister is expected to address all of them.

So far he has addressed six of them, including MPs from states like Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Thursday night. In his different addressees, the prime minister has asked MPs to take along all sections of society and deploy innovative methods, including the use of social media, to reach out to people.