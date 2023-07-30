NDA to hold series of meets between lawmakers, PM Modi, with 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to organise meetings of the party’s lawmakers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The series of meetings will start on Monday, and clusters have been made of regional MPs. In all, 11 such clusters have been made.

Among these meetings, one is slated to be held August 2, and will feature the 25 MPs from Karnataka and others from Tamil Nadu and Telangana as part of a cluster of 48 lawmakers.

Leaders involved in the process said that the decision was taken in the meeting of NDA leaders on July 18. Key strategies of the party and its allies will be chalked out in these meetings, where the prime minister will also take suggestions from those attending.

Senior party leaders have been designated to take care of these clusters. Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi, Nityanand Rai, Sanjeev Balyan, and B L Verma are some of the leaders who will be responsible for managing the clusters during these meetings. Party president J P Nadda and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Amit Shah will be part of all the meetings.

On July 31, two sets of meetings will be held. In one, the party’s MPs from western Uttar Pradesh will be part of the meeting, which will be held at UP Bhawan in Delhi. And in another, lawmakers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha will meet the PM Modi in the Parliament House. On August 2, apart from the 48 South MPs, another meeting of the 48 East UP MPs will be held.

A day later, on August 3, two more meetings are scheduled — one with the party’s 27 MPs from Bihar at the Parliament House, and another with the 36 MPs from Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Haryana Bhawan. Similar meetings will also be held on August 8, 9 and 10.

A senior lawmaker from the South said that a cohesive communication strategy as well as a united front in terms of electoral efforts will be part of the agenda. “There are some seats we lost in 2019 which can turn to us if we work a little extra. We will also listen to the feedback from NDA MPs who are not part of the party on crucial seats,” the lawmaker said.