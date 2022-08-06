NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's 14th Vice President

Ruling NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday trounced joint Opposition nominee Margaret Alva to become the next Vice President of India in a more or less one-sided battle that saw all Trinamool Congress MPs, excluding two, abstaining from the voting over differences in the Opposition camp.

Dhankar, the 14th Vice President, will succeed M Venkaiah Naidu, who will be retiring on August 10. Dhankar, who will also act as Rajya Sabha Chairman, will be sworn in as the new Vice President on August 11.

Former West Bengal Governor Dhankar polled 528 first preference votes out of 725 votes polled between 10 AM and 5 PM during the day while Alva, a former Union Minister, garnered the support of 182. Fifteen MPs’ votes were invalid.

Of the 780 MPs in the electoral college, 92.94 per cent voted and Dhankar won by 346 votes.

Returning Officer Utpal Kumar Singh, who is also Lok Sabha Secretary General, said the quota necessary for being elected to the office of the Vice President was determined to be 356 as the total number of first preference votes got by the two candidates were 710.

"As the first preference votes secured by Jagdeep Dhankar was greater than the requisite quote, I, as Returning Officer, declare Jagdeep Dhankar duly elected to the office of the Vice President of India," Singh told a press conference.