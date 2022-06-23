NDA's Prez nominee Droupadi Murmu arrives in Delhi

NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu in Delhi ahead of filing nomination papers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda will be among her proposers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 23 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 17:19 ist
NDA'S nominee for President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

NDA's nominee for President, Droupadi Murmu reached the national capital from Bhubaneswar on Thursday, a day before she files her nomination papers for the post.

Her nomination papers are being prepared at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda will be among her proposers.

Presidential Polls: It's Droupadi Murmu versus Yashwant Sinha

Union ministers and senior BJP leaders are signing on as proposers and seconders at Joshi's residence. BJD's Sasmit Patra, whose party has backed her nomination, was also among those at Joshi's home to sign the papers.

She is likely to file her nomination in the presence of top party leaders.

Murmu, who was welcomed by BJP leaders at the airport, is staying at the Odisha Bhavan. She is likely to call on the Prime Minister.

In a brief statement issued before she left for the national capital, Murmu said, "I thank all and seek cooperation from everyone for the presidential election. I will meet all voters (lawmakers) and seek their support before July 18." If elected, she will be the first tribal president of India and the second woman in the post. 

