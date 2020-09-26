Nearly 31% want Nitish Kumar to be re-elected as Bihar CM: Survey

As the countdown for the Bihar Assembly elections begins, a new survey reveals that nearly 31 per cent of the people want Nitish Kumar to be re-elected as the Bihar Chief Minister.

According to IANS C-Voter Bihar opinion poll results, 30.9 per cent of the people interviewed backed JD(U) leader Kumar. The incumbent chief minister has managed to retain his post since 2005. He has also served as the Union Cabinet Minister of Railways, Minister of Surface Transport and Minister of Agriculture.

The second preferred candidate for the post is Tejashwi Yadav, with a vote share of 15.4 per cent. Yadav is a member of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and holds the Deputy Chief Minister post in Bihar.

BJP leader Sushil Modi ranked third most favourite, securing 9.2 per cent. Former chief minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav followed Modi with a vote share of 8.3 per cent. Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been barred from contesting in the 2020 polls, was convicted in the fodder scam. He is also involved in the alleged Patna zoo soil scam.

The other preferable candidates include Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan (6.5 per cent) and Congress leader Tariq Anwar coming last with a minimal 2.1 per cent.

The sample size of the survey was 25,789 and the time period was from September 1 to September 25. The error margin is +/- 3 per cent at the state level and +/- 5 per cent at the regional level.

The three-phase Bihar Assembly polls will be the first of its kind across the country, as eligible citizens will step outside to cast their votes amid the coronavirus pandemic.