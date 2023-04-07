'Necessary to have educated PM': Sisodia attacks Modi

'Necessary to have an educated PM': Manish Sisodia attacks Modi

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody till April 17 in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 07 2023, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 10:29 ist
PM Narendra Modi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Credit: Twitter/@AllIndiaRadio and PTI Photo

Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the importance of education.

Raising questions on PM Modi's educational qualifications, Sisodia said, "For the progress of India, it is necessary to have an educated PM for the progress of India."

In the letter which was posted on Twitter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy said, "It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated."

"(Narendra) Modi does not understand science... Modi ji does not understand the importance of education," Sisodia claimed in the letter, alleging that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years.

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody till April 17 in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy case. 

A Delhi court is scheduled to hear his bail plea on April 12.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manish Sisodia
Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
BJP
AAP
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

 