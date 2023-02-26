Need to fight dictatorship: Kharge targets Centre

Need to fight against dictatorship to save democracy: Kharge targets Centre

He was addressing a public rally at Jora village on the outskirts of Raipur city after the conclusion of three-day 85th plenary session of Congress

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 26 2023, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 18:49 ist
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government terming it as "undemocratic", and said people will have to strongly fight against its "dictatorship" to save democracy.

He was addressing a public rally at Jora village on the outskirts of Raipur city after the conclusion of three-day 85th plenary session of Congress. "The government at the Centre is not democratic. It does not work for the people. This government only runs its dictatorship," he said.

"We are not free to raise issues related to the poor, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and women there (in Parliament). My speech and Rahul ji's speech were expunged. We did not use any derogatory words, we just asked questions about (industrialist Gautam) Adani," he said.

The wealth of Adani before 2004 was Rs 3,000 crore, which increased to Rs 50,000 crore in 2014. From 2021 to 2023, it has increased 13 times, he claimed. "Please tell me which magic is this. The mantra you gave to Adani please give to us," he said. How Re 1 becomes Rs 13 or Rs 1 lakh become Rs 13 lakh in only two-and-a-half years, Kharge asked.

Apparently targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress chief said, "He mortgaged the entire country for one person." People will have to strongly fight against this dictatorship to save democracy, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post

Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post

Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle

Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle

Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed

Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

 