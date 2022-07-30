NEP encourages education in regional languages: Shah

Speaking on the second anniversary of the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government has started to give more importance to education in regional languages to reach out to more students.

“In JEE and NEET UG, exams are now conducted in 12 languages and the Common University Entrance Test is conducted in 13 Indian languages. As many as 10 states have accepted Indian languages Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali in engineering. Whether it is technical education, medical education or law education, when we impart education in Indian languages, then we reach out to 95 per cent of children who take primary education in their mother tongue,” he said.

Some of the new initiatives announced on Friday were in partnerships between Indira Gandhi Open University and 32 National Skill Training Institutes, more than 3,000 government-run Industrial Training Institutes, and more than 500 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras.