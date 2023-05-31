Netaji wasn’t influenced by Savarkar: Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose

The various claims made in the teaser of Randeep Hooda’s next film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar , released on the 140th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, have seemingly irked Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of the late freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

‘Wrong statement’

“I saw the teaser. It says Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was influenced by Savarkar. I think that’s a wrong statement. Historical statements mention otherwise,” he said.

“The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose. Who was #VeerSavarkar? Watch his true story unfold!” Hooda, who also plays Savarkar, tweeted on Sunday, also the birthday of the leader.

The most wanted Indian by the British. The inspiration behind revolutionaries like - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh & Khudiram Bose.

“Sorry- the most wanted leader & freedom fighter was - #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. He was the only front line leader who had 'shoot at sight orders' & had sacrificed his life on 18 August 1945,for freedom of our nation.If you respect #Savarkar pl.don't distort history!” Bose reacted to Hooda’s post.

Across political lines

Netaji draws followers cutting across political lines, unlike many other leaders who are claimed and associated with political parties with varying ideological shades.

The Left, the Centre, and the Right, have all claimed him over the years. In January this year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) observed Netaji’s birthday in Kolkata, holding a major programme.

Chandra Bose says Savarkar believed in the ideology of ‘Hindutva’. “It was his right to do so. But, it’s incorrect and inappropriate to say that a follower of Hindutva can influence Netaji, who was a secular and inclusive person. He treated all citizens as Bharatiyas – his Bharatiya concept is diametrically opposite,” he said.

Bose further adds that in his writings, Netaji had clearly stated that nothing can be expected from the right wings in the two communities – Hindus, and Muslims, and their leaders, and his speeches have this element.

“I have responded to Hooda’s tweet saying kindly do not project Netaji as somebody who he was not,” Bose said, adding, “I am inquisitive if Hooda has been influenced politically. History and politics must be kept separate.”