Netas cut across party lines to pay tribute to Jaitley

Political big shots cutting across party lines were close to tears while remembering late BJP leader and former Union minister Arun Jaitley at an event organised here to pay tribute to him.

While paying glowing tributes to the BJP leader who passed away while undergoing treatment at AIIMS last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional, saying it was “unfortunate” that he had to see the day when he had to come to pay tribute to his “good friend who was younger to him.”

“Nobody should face such a moment in life,” he added.

While remembering Jaitley at the event, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said he had never imagined that he will have to face such a difficult moment in life.

“We had a very good relationship with each other. But, I am angry with him (Jaitley) today. He had the right to go ahead of me in every walk of life. But, he had no right to leave (the world) before me,” a visibly emotional Pawar said.

Paying tribute to Jaitley, Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav said former Union minister was the most accessible and accommodating person even though he held high positions in the corridors of power. “One would not find such a wonderful person anywhere. I would miss him whenever I would see his seat in the Rajya Sabha and visit the central hall,” he said, coming close to tears.

The 'Shradhanjali Sabha' was organised under the aegis of the BJP. Leaders of all political parties, Sangh Parivaar and the family members of Jaitley attended the event.

Offering his tribute to Jaitley, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the former Union minister's demise has not just caused a huge loss to the BJP but also created a void in the country's politics. “Arun ji used to set the party's narrative. He played a key role in taking the party to the intellectuals who earlier considered the BJP an orthodox party,” he said.

BJP president Amit Shah said Jaitley's demise has caused an irreparable loss to the country, Parliament and his family.

“He always stood by me as a big brother and never let me realise that I am away from my home in Delhi. He worked for the country till his last breath and set an example for others,” he added.