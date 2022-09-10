New India surging ahead with 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan & Jai Anusandhan': PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister on Saturday said that science is not only the basis of solutions, evolution and innovation, but also the inspiration with which today's new India is moving forward with "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan as well as Jai Anusandhan".

Prime Minister Modi made the observation while inaugurating 'Centre-State Science Conclave' in Ahmedabad via video-conferencing.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted that the organisation of this conclave is a clear example of Sabka Prayas. "Science is like that energy in the development of 21st century India, which has the power to accelerate the development of every region and the development of every state. Today, when India is moving towards leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India's science and people related to this field is very important. In such a situation, the responsibility of people in administration and policy making increases significantly."

On the lessons from history that will help both the Centre and the states, he said during the early decades of the last century, the world was going through a period of devastation and tragedy. But even in that era, whether it was about the East or the West, scientists everywhere were engaged in their great discovery.

In the West, scientists like Einstein, Fermi, Max Planck, Niels Bohr, and Tesla were dazzling the world with their experiments. In the same period, many scientists, including CV Raman, Jagdish Chandra Bose, Satyendranath Bose, Meghnad Saha, and S Chandrashekhar were bringing their new discoveries to the fore. He also underlined the fact that due recognition was due to the "work of our scientists".

The Prime Minister reiterated that the government is working with the thinking of Science-Based Development. "Since 2014, there has been a substantial increase in investment in the field of science and technology. Due to the efforts of the government, today India is ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index, whereas in 2015, India was at number 81", the Prime Minister added. He acknowledged the record number of patents being registered in the country.

He highlighted that in order to make India a global centre of research and innovation in this Amrit Kaal, one will have to work on many fronts simultaneously.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed the belief that the 'State-Centre Science Conclave' will add a new dimension and resolve toward the progress of Science in the country.

The Prime Minister also urged everyone to not let any opportunity slip in the field of science and technology. "The coming 25 years are the most important years for India as it will determine the new identity and strength of India to come", the Prime Minister said.