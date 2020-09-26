New labour codes have weakened trade unions, removed security net for workers: Congress

After the Farm Bills, Congress has now focused its attention on labour reforms, terming them as “anti-labour” and claiming that it has led to the weakening of trade unions and removal of the security net for workers.

The three labour codes, that replace 25 laws related to the labour sector, were passed by Parliament amid a boycott by opposition parties who were protesting against the farm sector reforms.

Senior Congress leader and former Labour Minister Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday justified the boycott of the Rajya Sabha when the House discussed the labour reform measures.

“We were not there (in Rajya Sabha) because the government did not give any opportunity to discuss. Since we did not have a say in making laws, we had to boycott Parliament,” Kharge told reporters through a video link.

However, a senior Congress leader admitted that the Opposition argument of lack of consultations on the labour codes may not cut any ice as the three bills had been vetted by a parliamentary standing committee and its recommendations were incorporated in bills that were passed by Parliament.

Kharge, a Rajya Sabha member, said the Modi government’s claim that the labour laws will increase ease of doing business was “far from the truth”.

“They have weakened trade unions and finished the security and safety for the workers,” he said.

Congress is in talks with like-minded parties to make concerted efforts to oppose the labour reforms, claiming that the Centre had “usurped” the power of the states.

“These codes are anti-worker, anti-labourer and it is important to agitate against them. All parties must oppose these laws. The Modi government only listens to corporates and after these laws it will not listen to trade unions,” Kharge said.

Indian National Trade Union Congress president G Sanjeeva Reddy claimed that there was no provision for safety and security of workers in these bills.

“These laws have been brought for strengthening and helping the capitalists and corporates not the workers,” he alleged, claiming that under the new provisions, the workers will not be able to go on strike or raise their voice against unjust practices.

There was protection for workers earlier as permission was needed to lay off more than 100 workers, but now that “security net” has gone with the increase in threshold to 300, Reddy said.