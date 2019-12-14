New Parliament building in existing premises soon

The first session of Parliament in India’s 75th year of Independence could be held in the new building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Birla said two to three locations were under consideration for construction of a new state-of-the-art parliament building with a cutting-edge technological feature that would help minimise the use of paper for legislative business.

Lok Sabha Secretariat officials said the new building could come up within the existing premises of Parliament building.

“The drawings for the new building are being finalised keeping in mind the huge space available for vehicle parking in existing Parliament premises,” the official said.

The Modi government has embarked on massive revamp plan of the iconic Central Vista of the national capital that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and the government offices on either side of Rajpath.

According to the plans drawn up by the government, the North Block and South Block buildings that house key ministries such as the Home Affairs, Finance, Defence and the Prime Minister’s Office could be turned into museums.