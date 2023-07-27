Next I.N.D.I.A meeting in Mumbai on August 25-26

The next meeting of I.N.D.I.A parties will be held in Mumbai on August 25-26 where top Opposition leaders are expected to finalise the names for its coordination committee, joint secretariat and other panels, sources said on Thursday.

The meeting in Mumbai, hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Uddhav Thackeray and NCP's Sharad Pawar, will be held on August 25 and 26 and would come after the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

There are also plans to hold a joint rally in Mumbai but a final decision will be taken considering the weather conditions in the state at the time of holding the meeting.

A senior Opposition leader said a decision on whether to tweak the dates by a day or two will be taken once the Parliament session concludes.

Sources said consultations are on over the combination of coordination committees. There will be representatives from 11 parties, which could be Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, JMM, Samajwadi Party and CPI(M).

At the Mumbai conclave, the leaders are also likely to constitute "I.N.D.I.A committees" for campaigns, media (including social media) and agitation among others. "We have decided not to call it sub-committees but I.N.D.I.A committees," a senior leader said.

This will be the third meeting of the joint Opposition in three months -- first in Patna on June 23 followed by Bengaluru on July 17 and 18 and the third in Mumbai. In the Bengaluru meeting, the grouping had christened itself I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

While 15 parties attended the Patna meeting, the number of parties rose to 26 in Bengaluru. The parties had decided to unitedly fight in Parliament and have been demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a discussion.

As the government refused to allow an immediate discussion, the I.N.D.I.A partners decided to move a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha to "force" the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur issue.

The I.N.D.I.A parties had their first joint protest last Monday near Gandhi Statue in Parliament on the Manipur issue.