Next Opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18

Next Oppn meet to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18

The first meet took place in Patna.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 03 2023, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 13:55 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The second Opposition meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, Congress leader K C Venugopal said in a tweet on Monday.

The previous meeting was held in Patna on June 23.

While 15 parties attended the meeting, it remains to be seen whether AAP will be part of the deliberations in Bengaluru as it has warned that it would remain absent if Congress does not announce its stand on the contentious ordinance.

More to follow...

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Opposition
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Nitish Kumar
Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge
 K C Venugopal

