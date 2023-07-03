Next Opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18

The second Opposition meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, Congress leader K C Venugopal said in a tweet on Monday.

After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 3, 2023

The previous meeting was held in Patna on June 23.

While 15 parties attended the meeting, it remains to be seen whether AAP will be part of the deliberations in Bengaluru as it has warned that it would remain absent if Congress does not announce its stand on the contentious ordinance.

