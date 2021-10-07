NGT can act suo motu in environmental matters, SC declares

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared that the National Green Tribunal has been vested with the power to take suo motu cognisance on issues pertaining to the environment.

The top court said that the green panel could initiate proceedings on its own on the basis of letters, representations, and media reports.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar gave the ruling while pronouncing the judgment on a batch of petitions on suo motu jurisdiction of the NGT.

During the hearing, senior advocate Sanjay Parikh had argued NGT has been conferred powers to pass orders for the restitution of the environment, hence it can exercise suo motu powers.

Also Read | NGT asks CPCB, SPCBs to submit state action plans for air pollution by Oct 10

However, a battery of senior advocates, including amicus curiae senior advocate Anand Grover, opposed Parikh’s arguments stating that only constitutional courts can exercise suo motu powers and a statutory tribunal like NGT has to act within the confines of the parent law.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, argued that NGT does not have the power to take cognisance of a matter on its own.

However, she had maintained that the tribunal’s powers cannot be bound by procedural constraints.

“This is a peculiar tribunal dealing with environmental matters. Often, the environment ends up being nobody’s baby.”

Also Read | NGT panel favours imposing Rs 24 crore fine on BBMP, BWSSB for failure to upkeep Ulsoor lake

To her contention, the bench had asked her that if the tribunal were to receive information in connection with the environment, will it not be duty-bound to initiate the process.

She had then responded that once a letter or communication is received by the tribunal, it is within its power to take cognisance of that.

The bench had reserved its verdict on September 8 in the matter.

The green tribunal had acted suo motu in several matters related to damages caused to the environment, drawing its power under Section 19 of the National Green Tribunal Act, which stated that it would be guided by the principles of natural justice and would not be bound by the procedure laid down by the Code of Civil Procedure.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: