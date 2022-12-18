Bihar Cong leader sees red over NHRC hooch death notice

NHRC being misused like CBI and ED, alleges Bihar Congress leader over hooch death notice

Bihar went dry in April 2016. The Saran hooch tragedy has been the biggest in the state since then

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Dec 18 2022, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 19:57 ist
LoP in the Bihar Assembly and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha with legislators shouts slogans at a protest against Bihar government over the Chhapra Hooch tragedy. Credit: PTI Photo

A senior Congress leader in Bihar, where the party is an alliance partner of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’, on Sunday alleged that the National Human Rights Commission was being “misused” like ED, CBI and other central agencies.

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra made the allegation taking exception to the recent NHRC notice slapped on the Nitish Kumar government in the state over the Saran hooch tragedy.

“Does the NHRC really hold the view that hooch deaths amount to human rights violation? If it is so, why has the Commission not acted when similar incidents have happened in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana?” asked Mishra.

Also Read | Bihar hooch tragedy: NHRC to depute own investigation team

The Congress leader pointed out “Sale and consumption of alcohol are illegal in Bihar. Hence those who have died, lost their lives committing an illegal act, no matter how tragic their deaths were. The government in Bihar has been making efforts to implement prohibition like crackdowns on illegal distilleries”.

Bihar went dry in April 2016. The Saran hooch tragedy has been the biggest in the state since then. As per officials, 30 people have died though unconfirmed reports put the death over 50.

“In this backdrop, the NHRC should have refrained from acting as if it too has become an instrument in the hands of political power like CBI and ED”, alleged Mishra.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government should also desist from misusing statutory bodies to settle political scores”, he added.

Notably, the BJP had got stripped of power in Bihar in August when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties over accusations that the party was trying to engineer a split in his JD(U).

The JD(U) de facto leader has, since been strongly advocating a "united opposition" for defeating the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls of 2024. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Hooch tragedy
Spurious liquor
Nitish Kumar
BJP
Congress
NHRC
National Human Rights Commission
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Kids, parents dream big in footsteps of France's Mbappé

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Behind Argentina’s World Cup magic, an army of witches

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

Who will win the FIFA WC? Here's something special...

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

In the holy land, a Christmas spirit is reborn

Why do humans walk on two legs?

Why do humans walk on two legs?

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

A nurturing of the soul

A nurturing of the soul

 