Nirbhaya case: SC to hear Centre's appeal challenging HC verdict on hanging of convicts, on Friday

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a plea by Centre and Delhi government for separate execution of those death row convicts who have exhausted their legal remedies in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The Centre, as well as the Delhi government, had on Wednesday moved the top court, within hours of the Delhi High Court rejecting their plea against the trial court's order of January 31, postponing the death warrants "till further orders".

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench presided over by Justice N V Raman for urgent listing.

He said the matter was being delayed even after dismissal of review, curative and mercy petitions.

The court agreed to post the matter before the appropriate bench on February 7.

In its order, the HC had stated there can't be segregation among the convicts as they were held guilty of the offence by a common order.

In its appeal, the Centre said: “The question is whether a convict who has exhausted all his remedies can still frustrate the mandate of law merely because the mercy petition of one of the co-convicts is pending before the President and another co-convict has not even filed the mercy petition."

"In other words, can one convict, by sheer inaction — calculated and designed or otherwise — frustrate the mandate of law," it asked.

Of the four convicts, mercy pleas by Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay have been rejected by the President.

Vinay had preferred not to file curative petition.

Pawan has so far not filed curative or mercy petition in the case where a 23-year-old woman, referred to as Nirbhaya, was sexually assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. All the four convicts were sentenced to the capital punishment.