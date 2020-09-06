Nirmala Sitharaman blaming gods for failure of economy: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was blaming gods for failure of India's economy.

In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on all issues, but refuses to touch the issue of "failing economy" and related issues.

Sitharaman last month said the economy has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which is an "Act of God", and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.

"If gods are pronounced culprits, in which court should the trial be conducted?" Raut wrote, responding to Sitharaman's remarks.

P Chidambaram slams Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 'Act of God' remark

"From demonetisation to lockdown, the economy is completely paralysed. But the Union finance minister directly blamed gods for it. This is an insult of Hindutva. What kind of Hindutva is this?" he asked.

Raut said the minister's comments did not suit India which calls itself an emerging economic superpower.

He said the country's economy was crumbling even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"In the first quarter of the current financial year, the GDP has come down by 23.9 per cent and this is due to human error and careless attitude," he said.

"Coronavirus pandemic and crumbled economy is god's will. Then what is the need for government and military. God will see to everything," he said.

Raut said in legal terms, an act of god is a natural catastrophe which no one can prevent, such as an earthquake, a tidal wave, a volcanic eruption, a hurricane or a tornado,

"Acts of god are legal excuse for delay or failure in fulfilling an obligation or to complete a construction project," he said.