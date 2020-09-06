Sitharaman blaming gods for failure of economy: Raut

Nirmala Sitharaman blaming gods for failure of economy: Sanjay Raut

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 06 2020, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 14:54 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at Parliament House. Credits: PTI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was blaming gods for failure of India's economy.

In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on all issues, but refuses to touch the issue of "failing economy" and related issues.

Sitharaman last month said the economy has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which is an "Act of God", and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.

"If gods are pronounced culprits, in which court should the trial be conducted?" Raut wrote, responding to Sitharaman's remarks.

P Chidambaram slams Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 'Act of God' remark

"From demonetisation to lockdown, the economy is completely paralysed. But the Union finance minister directly blamed gods for it. This is an insult of Hindutva. What kind of Hindutva is this?" he asked.

Raut said the minister's comments did not suit India which calls itself an emerging economic superpower.

He said the country's economy was crumbling even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"In the first quarter of the current financial year, the GDP has come down by 23.9 per cent and this is due to human error and careless attitude," he said.

"Coronavirus pandemic and crumbled economy is god's will. Then what is the need for government and military. God will see to everything," he said.

Raut said in legal terms, an act of god is a natural catastrophe which no one can prevent, such as an earthquake, a tidal wave, a volcanic eruption, a hurricane or a tornado,

"Acts of god are legal excuse for delay or failure in fulfilling an obligation or to complete a construction project," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Sanjay Raut
Nirmala Sitharaman
Demonetisation
Lockdown

What's Brewing

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Blending real and virtual

Blending real and virtual

Always aiming for the stars

Always aiming for the stars

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

DH Toon | What did the hackers steal?

DH Toon | What did the hackers steal?

Home & beyond

Home & beyond

Mind over melody

Mind over melody

A big 2020 campaign question: Wait, what day is it?

A big 2020 campaign question: Wait, what day is it?

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

 