Nishad Party gives ultimatum to BJP

Nishad Party gives ultimatum to BJP

The party would stage a demonstration in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in protest against the delay on the reservation issue

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Nov 08 2021, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 16:15 ist

Barely 10 days after he was sworn in as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad, Nishad Party President, Sanjay Nishad has said that if the BJP did not fulfil its promises, it could have an adverse impact on the alliance.

"Unless the BJP clarifies its position on the reservation, the Nishad community will not vote for the party. It is the responsibility of the BJP to fulfil the promises it had made to the community," he said.

Also Read | Jitin Prasada, Sanjay Nishad among four new members take oath in UP Legislative Council 

He also announced that the Nishad Party would stage a demonstration in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in protest against the delay on the reservation issue.

The party has been demanding granting of the Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Nishads and fixing of reservation quota in the state government jobs.

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh has already lost one ally, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), that has now joined hands with the Samajwadi Party.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nishad Party
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
UP Polls
UP Elections
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA mission to study storms, impacts on climate models

NASA mission to study storms, impacts on climate models

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 