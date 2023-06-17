Nisith Pramanik's convoy again attacked in Bengal, claim BJP

For a second time this year, Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik's convoy was attacked in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday.

This is the second time that Pramanik's convoy had been attacked in the Dinhata area following the first incident on February 25.

Pramanik has alleged that on Saturday afternoon while his convoy was moving through Dinhata, Trinamool Congress activists attacked the convoy, severely injured some of the BJP workers and even had shot arrows targeting his vehicles.

"The entire West Bengal is burning because of violence unleashed by the ruling Trinamool Congress. The role of the police was pathetic as the cops present at the spot remained mute spectators while the attack took place," he further alleged.

However, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Dinhata and the state Minister Udayan Guha has rubbished Pramanik's allegations and instead blamed the latter for instigating violence in the area with his followers.

"The scrutiny of the nominations was taking place peacefully in the area while Pramanik arrived at the spot with his followers and started attacking our workers," Guha said.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar met Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday to update him about the law and order situation in the state, including the attack on Pramanik's convoy.

Following the meeting, Majumdar told reporters that the Governor has also acknowledged the role of the ruling party behind the continuing violence in different pockets of the state.

"The Governor also expressed concern over the attack on the convoy of a Union Minister," he said.