Nitish announces JD(U)'s support to Jagdeep Dhankhar

Nitish Kumar announces JD(U)'s support to Jagdeep Dhankhar for Vice Presidential polls

Kumar also extended his good wishes to Dhankhar for the poll scheduled early next month

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jul 16 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 21:56 ist
Nitish Kumar. Credit: IANS Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that his Janata Dal (United) will support NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in the upcoming Vice Presidential election.

In a statement issued here, Kumar welcomed the announcement of the name of the West Bengal Governor for the second-highest constitutional office in the country.

The Bihar chief minister, whose party is the NDA's second largest constituent after the BJP, also extended his good wishes to Dhankhar for the poll scheduled early next month.

The Vice President, who is elected by members of both Houses of Parliament, is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

JD(U) has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha and five in the Upper House, including Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitish Kumar
Jagdeep Dhankhar
India News
JD(U)
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

IIT-M showcases innovative technology projects

IIT-M showcases innovative technology projects

Explained: Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill

Explained: Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill

Pushing the art of cake decoration

Pushing the art of cake decoration

Where they care for bears

Where they care for bears

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

 