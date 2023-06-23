Nitish presides over Oppn meet on unity against BJP

Nitish Kumar presides over Opposition meet with Kharge, Lalu seated on either side

Leaders of over a dozen Opposition political parties sat inside a sprawling conference room to chalk out a joint strategy to defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha poll in 2024.

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jun 23 2023, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 14:28 ist
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal during the opposition parties' meeting, in Patna, Friday, June 23, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday presided over the Opposition parties meeting under way here flanked on either side by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad.

Leaders of more than a dozen Opposition political parties sat inside a sprawling conference room to chalk out a joint strategy to defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha poll in 2024.

Although media personnel were not allowed to cover the meeting, a short video clip of the same was shared on the WhatsApp group of the CM house.

Kharge was seen engaged in an animated conversation with Kumar, who was seated on his right side, while Rahul Gandhi, who was seated on his left, listened attentively.

Lalu Prasad was seated between Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

