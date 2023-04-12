Nitish, Tejashwi meet Kharge in presence of Rahul

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Mallikarjun Kharge in presence of Rahul Gandhi

Kharge has spoken to several Opposition leaders recently in an attempt to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 15:21 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and JD (U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh addresses the media at Kharge's residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Kumar arrived here on Tuesday is expected to meet a slew of Opposition leaders during his stay in the national capital. Tejashwi Yadav is also in Delhi as he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Kharge has spoken to several Opposition leaders recently in an attempt to forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and may have a meeting with top Opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

