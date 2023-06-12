Nitish launches veiled attack on Modi

In a veiled attack on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said "paeans are being sung to "only two persons, with not more than 20-22 years of political experience".

The JD(U) leader, while making the indirect reference to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, added "even other people from the same party (BJP) are not remembered for their contributions".

"They don't acknowledge the contributions of Bapu (Gandhi). Even those from that party like late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who did such a fine job (as prime minister) are not spoken about. Murli Manohar Joshi has also been forgotten", Kumar added.

The Bihar CM was addressing a function where appointment letters were given away to recruits of the state's department for Science and Technology.

Kumar, who had snapped ties with the BJP a year ago, alleged "In Bihar, whatever progress has been made, it has been by virtue of our efforts. Those in power at the Centre for nine years, made no contribution".

"On the other hand, they tried to copy, and present before the nation as their own, our schemes like the Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal. But I put my foot down", said the JD(U) supremo, who is now trying to bring together parties opposed to the BJP for Lok Sabha polls.

He also made a reference to his opposition unity drive, as part of which leaders of nearly a score of parties are set to converge here next week.

"I would like to tell the journalists present here, I am on your side. Once my efforts to bring together different parties bear fruit and these people go away (BJP is driven out of power), you can rest assured that you will get respect while doing your job", said Kumar.

"I know you all are working under a lot of pressure. Even if you write on the good work we are doing, it may not get approved by higher-ups", said the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar.

He added, with a mischievous smile, "How about making use of technology, the social media, to make our accomplishments known to the world. Much has been achieved which has no parallels in the entire world".

Kumar also told the gathering that he wanted to change the name of the department of Science and Technology by adding the suffix "technical education" and asked the minister concerned, Sumit Singh, to come up with a proposal before the cabinet.

Turning towards his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, the CM recalled "his mother Rabri Devi was in power when the Centre came up with the proposal to upgrade the Bihar Engineering College as a National Institute of Technology".

"The college is my alma mater and I am so glad that Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad (her husband and supremo of RJD) heartily agreed", said Kumar.

After the function, journalists approached the chief minister with questions about the Centre raising objections to the site suggested by the state government for the construction of an AIIMS in the north Bihar town of Darbhanga.

"It seems all good work will now be possible only after these people are out of power. Till then we may have to be content with improving the state's existing health facilities as much as possible", he said.

"I cannot understand what is the problem with the site proposed for AIIMS. It is in a convenient part of the town. A four-lane road is being built nearby, which will dramatically improve the connectivity", he added.