Nitish to meet Mamata on April 25 in a bid to smoothen Opposition unity

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2023, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 21:18 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. Credit: Twitter/@NitishKumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, in an exercise seen as an attempt to smoothen Opposition unity.

Nitish is also likely to have a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday itself.

Sources said Nitish, the top JD(U) leader, would meet Mamata at the West Bengal Secretariat on April 25 afternoon. 

Also Read | Saffron party leaders brainless: Nitish on Bihar BJP chief’s ‘mitti mein mila denge’ remark

While Mamata is not keen to deal with the Congress, the Congress has entrusted Nitish to soften the Trinamool Congress towards Opposition unity efforts. Samajwadi Party, like Trinamool Congress, is also not keen at being seen with Congress.

At a meeting in Delhi earlier this month, Nitish was one of the leaders who was asked by the Congress leadership to reach out to some parties that are not keen to deal with it.

Opposition leaders are planning to meet in the national capital soon after Karnataka elections and during the meeting, sources said, Nitish is likely to impress upon Mamata to attend the meeting and not just depute second-rung or third-rung leaders.

While Trinamool Congress had initially been keeping away from Opposition meetings called by Congress during Parliament’s Budget Session, it started engaging with Congress and others after disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

In a subtle signal, Trinamool Congress did not send its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha floor leaders Sudeep Bandhyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien to the meeting but instead deputed junior leaders Prasoon Banerjee and Jawahar Sircar, both MPs.

At a meeting called by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool did attend but deputed only the two junior leaders. 

Opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury and Ramgopal Yadav would also be reaching out to some leaders, depending on their personal equation with them.

