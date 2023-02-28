No chance of repeat of the past: TMC on new Guv

No chance of repeat of tumultuous relationship shared with ex-Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar: TMC

TMC leader Bose said the relation between the state and the Raj Bhavan should be of 'constructive cooperation'

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 28 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 16:13 ist
Bratya Basu. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior TMC leader Bratya Basu Tuesday asserted there was no chance of a repeat of the tumultuous relationship witnessed during former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s term, days after the present Raj Bhavan occupant condemned the attack on a Union minister’s convoy in the state.

Sitting beside Governor C V Ananda Bose, Basu told reporters that the state government will work together with the Raj Bhavan as a team.

"I say this with authority that there is no chance of a repeat of the past," the Bengal education minister said. The Mamata Banerjee-led government and Dhankhar had been at loggerheads on numerous issues during his tenure as governor.

Also Read | Trinamool’s worries resurface with Guv Bose’s tough talk

Bose said the relation between the state and the Raj Bhavan should be of "constructive cooperation”.

"Governance is an incessant process; there will be checks and balances, mid-course corrections and improvement," he said, following a meeting with Basu and vice-chancellors of some state-run universities.

The governor had on Sunday termed the attack on Union Minister of State for Home Nitish Pramanik's convoy in Cooch Behar district as "deplorable" and said he will not be a "mute witness" to deterioration in law and order in the state.

The Trinamool Congress criticised Bose in its mouthpiece on Monday, alleging that he is fast following the footsteps of his predecessor Dhankhar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Jagdeep Dhankhar
TMC 
C V Ananda Bose
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

UP cop wears BJP scarf over uniform, probe ordered

UP cop wears BJP scarf over uniform, probe ordered

Prefect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Prefect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

 