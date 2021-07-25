No decision on tie-up with Shiromani Akali Dal (United) in Punjab: AAP

No decision on tie-up with SAD (United) in Punjab: AAP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2021, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 21:22 ist
AAP's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha. Credit: PTI Photo

No decision has been taken on an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (United) and no such talks are going on, AAP's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha clarified on Sunday following a report on a possible tie-up ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

"As the co-incharge of AAP Punjab, I would like to make it clear that no decision has been taken on an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (United) and we are not in talks," Chadha tweeted.

He took to Twitter to make the clarification, tagging a report on a possible tie-up between the two parties ahead of the Punjab assembly polls next year. 

AAP
Shiromani Akali Dal
Raghav Chadha
Punjab
India News

