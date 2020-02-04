No decision on national level NRC yet: MoS Home

No decision yet to prepare NRC at national level: MoS Home

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2020, 12:37pm ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2020, 12:43pm ist
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. (PTI Photo)

The Centre has, till now, not taken any decision to "prepare" a National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said "Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level."

