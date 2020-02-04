No decision yet to prepare NRC at national level: MoS Home

The Centre has, till now, not taken any decision to "prepare" a National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said "Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level."
