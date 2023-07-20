No direct reference to Modi: I.N.D.I.A’s pitch for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

In finalising the name, tagline, and agenda for the grand Opposition alliance, the non-NDA parties, while offering an alternative idea of I.N.D.I.A to the electorate, seem to be making a conscious effort not to make the 2024 Lok Sabha polls a direct contest between Prime Minister Modi vs others.

A day after the meeting of the 26 parties in Bengaluru, the Opposition announced Jeetega Bharat as the Hindi tagline of their alliance. The tagline, which means “India will win,” will be translated and used in other regional languages as well.

A shade of the Opposition strategy is evident in a tweet by Rashtriya Lok Dal president and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Singh on Wednesday. Singh, who participated in the Bengaluru conclave, sought to iterate that the discussions among the I.N.D.I.A leadership have primarily centred around the “challenges before INDIA”.

ZERO discussion on Modi Ji! — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) July 19, 2023

“Every leader spoke about the people’s issue and agenda; challenges before INDIA, BUT ZERO discussion on Modi Ji!,” Singh wrote.

This messaging stands in sharp contrast to the Opposition’s campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Despite being cautioned by a section of the leadership, Congress led by former party president Rahul Gandhi launched and persisted with direct attacks on Narendra Modi, especially on allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal. ‘Chowkidar chor hei’ as a political slogan could hardly make a dent in the prospects of the ruling party.

Five years later, as key players like up their forces for the next big battle, there seems to be a realisation that a campaign that is perceived to have been designed with the sole objective of ‘Modi-hatao’ can be counterproductive. A parallel can be drawn with the ‘Indira hatao’ slogan in 1971 which the former PM successfully countered with “gareebi hatao.”

Ostensibly, in all its deliberations and public statements in and after Bengaluru, Opposition parties have made it a point to omit any direct reference to PM Modi.

Asked to respond on the outcome of the meeting, AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said: “The central govt failed on every front. No meeting of NDA was called in the past 9 years but they called it yesterday. BJP used to say ‘Ek akela sab par bhaari’ but they are not saying this now. Now this election has become NDA vs I.N.D.I.A and I.N.D.I.A will win. It is a good name-INDIA. It doesn’t matter who proposed it. Issues like seat sharing, and election campaign will be decided in the next phase.”

Other leaders too have stuck to the agreed script despite the PM launching a scathing attack on the Opposition unity efforts. The tone and the tenor of I.N.D.I.A’s response have been framed to articulate alternative policies and programmes- political, social, and economic.