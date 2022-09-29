No drama in Rajasthan, says K C Venugopal

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Wednesday said that there is no drama in Rajasthan and that "everything will be clear in a day or two."

"No drama in Rajasthan. Everything will be clear in a day or two. Media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the INC president election... we are doing it in a very democratic manner, it will end in two days smoothly," Venugopal told ANI.

The party on Tuesday issued notices to Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathour for sabotaging a meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) called to initiate process to find successor to the Chief Minister.