No enmity with BJP, Modi; fight is of ideology: Gehlot

No enmity with BJP, Modi; fight is of ideology: Gehlot

The Congress is a party which takes all communities along, he said

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 21 2022, 20:52 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 20:52 ist

 The Congress has no enmity with the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi but its fight is of ideology, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as he urged people to back his party in the next Assembly polls.

The Assembly polls in the state will be held in 2023.

Addressing a meeting organised in Kotputli town here on the arrival of Congress Seva Dal's "Azadi ki Gaurav Yatra", Gehlot said, "This is a fight of ideology. We have no enmity…neither with Prime Minister Modi nor with the BJP or the RSS."

The Congress is a party which takes all communities along, he said.

Also Read | Plea accuses Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot of practising witchcraft

"It is a party that takes all religions and castes along. Today, problems in front of the country are huge. People are troubled, farmers are committing suicide, youth are suffering from unemployment," the chief minister said.

He said the agenda of development will be at the forefront for the party as he appealed to people to back the Congress in the next Assembly polls.

"If the government changes in five years, our works will remain incomplete, and the plans get stalled. If we have worked for all communities and sections, you should once again form the Congress government so that we could fulfil our promises," Gehlot said.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders also addressed the gathering.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ashok Gehlot
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos

Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes

 