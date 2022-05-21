No enmity with BJP, Modi; fight is of ideology: Gehlot

The Congress has no enmity with the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi but its fight is of ideology, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as he urged people to back his party in the next Assembly polls.
The Assembly polls in the state will be held in 2023.
Addressing a meeting organised in Kotputli town here on the arrival of Congress Seva Dal's "Azadi ki Gaurav Yatra", Gehlot said, "This is a fight of ideology. We have no enmity…neither with Prime Minister Modi nor with the BJP or the RSS."
The Congress is a party which takes all communities along, he said.
Also Read | Plea accuses Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot of practising witchcraft
"It is a party that takes all religions and castes along. Today, problems in front of the country are huge. People are troubled, farmers are committing suicide, youth are suffering from unemployment," the chief minister said.
He said the agenda of development will be at the forefront for the party as he appealed to people to back the Congress in the next Assembly polls.
"If the government changes in five years, our works will remain incomplete, and the plans get stalled. If we have worked for all communities and sections, you should once again form the Congress government so that we could fulfil our promises," Gehlot said.
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders also addressed the gathering.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues
Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing
Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves
Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress
Now, an edible tape to seal wraps, burritos
A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train
Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day
DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas
Try at your own risk: 10 wild, viral Maggi recipes