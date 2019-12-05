No final word yet on Sabarimala, says SC

A woman activist, who faced chemical attack while attempting to enter the Sabarimala temple, on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to issue a direction to the Kerala government to facilitate her visit.

"There is (an order) for a much larger bench to decide the matter. There is no final word as yet," a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

The court, however, agreed to list her application for hearing next week. Senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned the matter on behalf of the applicant, Bindu.

The counsel said this concerns the entry of Bindu of having been obstructed by the police. "She was attacked with a chemical substance outside the Police Commissioner's office. She was not given any assistance. A statement was made that we will not allow women to go," Jaising said.

She also pointed out the 2018 judgment allowing entry of women of all age groups to Sabarimala has not been stayed. "I want my matter is listed. Very soon, the temple is going to be closed. Order can't be flouted," Jaising said.

On this, the top court agreed to fix her application next week along with another plea.

On November 14, a five-judge Constitution bench referred to a seven-judge bench for deciding questions arising out of a plea for entry of women into Kerala's Sabarimala temple. The court said similar questions pending related to Muslim women's right to enter 'dargah' and mosque, permission to Parsi women married to a non-Parsi into the holy fireplace of 'Agyari' and practice of female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohra community would require authoritative determinations.

