No impact of Gujarat poll results on Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra, claims Jairam Ramesh

Amid a section in the party questioning Rahul Gandhi's strategy to concentrate on Bharat Jodo Yatra and not devote more time for campaigning, Congress on Saturday defended the focus on the Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'padayatra', saying the Gujarat results did not have an impact on it as it is "not a 'chunav jitao yatra' (yatra to win polls)."

As he remained focussed on the yatra, Rahul campaigned in Gujarat for only one day in phase one of elections while he skipped Himachal Pradesh, where it won.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the organisational shortcomings in Gujarat along with AAP and AIMIM cutting party's vote at the behest of the BJP primarily led to the defeat.

Also Read: 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Rajasthan's Bundi

"There is no impact of the Gujarat Assembly election results on Bharat Jodo Yatra. This is not a 'chunav jitao yatra'. Our enthusiasm is like it was before though there are some disappointments," Ramesh told a press conference on the sidelines of the yatra in Rajasthan's Bundi.

In Gujarat where Congress was restricted to 17 seats against BJP's record 156 out of 182 seats, he said the local leadership need to be united while a deeper introspection is essential to identify where the party went wrong.

"There were a few shortcomings in the organisation, we have to see that. A deep analysis will be done and action will be taken. Our party president knows what has to be done," he said.

"The Himachal results were a booster dose for the party...The results in Gujarat are disappointing for us. The vote share of Congress dropped from 40 per cent to 27 per cent. But 27 per cent vote share is a foundation and it is not difficult for us to again increase it to 40 per cent in five years," he said.

On Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said women workers, MPs and MLAs will join Rahul Gandhi on Monday in Bundi. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is presently in Rajasthan, is also likely to join the yatra on Monday.