No limit to PM's 'hypocrisy': Congress on Modi's remarks at Bikaner rally

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the main Opposition party meant "shop of stolen articles" and "market of lies", accusing the prime minister of having no limit to his hypocrisy. The grand old party also said that in making those remarks, Modi was referring to his own nature.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh led the attack on the PM, saying that there was no limit to his hypocrisy.

"The Prime Minister who cannot speak the truth even by mistake is accusing the Congress of being a market of lies. There is no limit to hypocrisy for the Prime Minister," Ramesh tweeted.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, meanwhile, said Modi was talking about himself as he was Chief Minister for 12 years and Prime Minister for the last nine years.

"He is not talking about himself and not Congress. He himself is a 'jhooth ka bazaar'. This is no longer a hidden fact and everyone knows it," Patole said.

The comments came a day after the Prime Minister targeted the Congress during a public meeting in Rajasthan's Bikaner, saying there was only one meaning to the party, which is "loot ki dukaan" and "jhooth ka bazaar". He was taking a jibe at top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment, "nafrat ka bazaar mein mohabbat ka dukaan" (shop of love in a market of hatred).

Modi's retort to Rahul's attack on the BJP-RSS came a month after BJP chief J P Nadda called Rahul a "nafrat ka mega shopping mall" (mega shopping mall of hatred) and not at all a shop of love.