Don't hold overnight protest: Kharge advises AAP MP

No need to hold overnight protest: Mallikarjun Kharge advises suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Kharge told Singh that the protest sit-in should be held when the day's proceedings begin and end when both Houses adjourn for the day.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2023, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 15:51 ist
AAP MP Sanjay Singh with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition MPs during a protest over his suspension from Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House complex amid the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged suspended AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh not to sit on protest overnight and end it every day when Parliament's proceedings conclude.

He told Singh that the protest sit-in should be held when the day's proceedings begin and end when both Houses adjourn for the day.

Track live updates of Monsoon Session in Parliament here

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing disruptions every day since the Monsoon Session began on July 20.

Singh readily agreed to Kharge's suggestion and said he will follow what the Leader of the Opposition bloc says. However, he is yet to formally announce his party's decision on the suggestion made by the Congress veteran.

Kharge along with other Congress members and those of other Opposition parties had come to join Singh's protest when he gave his suggestion.

Singh has been protesting in the Parliament premises since his suspension Monday from Rajya Sabha for "unruly behaviour" for the entire session which ends on August 11.

