No one can take away your rights: PM Modi tells Assam

As unrest gripped parts of Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to the people of the state saying no one can take away their rights.

"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of CAB," PM Modi said as parts of Assam witnessed protests after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).

"I want to assure them (people of Assam) -- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said the Central government and he himself were totally committed to safeguard the rights of the Assamese people. "The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," he said.

Amid violent protests in parts of the northeast, the CAB was passed by parliament on Wednesday evening after being cleared by the Rajya Sabha with 125 voting for it and 99 against.