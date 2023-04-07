Gehlot slams Scindia, Azad for targeting Rahul

No one thought Scindia, Azad would use such low level language against Rahul: Gehlot

He said the BJP leaders are tired because Gandhi has not shied away from raising the voice of the people despite so many attacks

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 07 2023, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 11:47 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has hit back at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for targeting Rahul Gandhi, saying no one had thought that they would use such low-level language against the Gandhi scion.

He said the BJP leaders are tired because Gandhi has not shied away from raising the voice of the people despite so many attacks.

"That is why a task has been given to these leaders who left the Congress. The ideology they had sworn to fight throughout their lives, today they stand with the same fascist ideology at the behest of BJP leaders," Gehlot said.

Also Read | Jairam, Scindia trade barbs over role of Scindias in 1857

Launching a sharp attack on Gandhi and the Congress, Scindia alleged the party has been left with no ideology, except that of a "traitor who works against the country".

He attacked the Congress for giving Gandhi "special treatment" following his conviction in a defamation case. He accused the party of pressuring the judiciary and doing everything possible to stay relevant.

Scindia, who was once considered close to Gandhi, left the Congress following differences with the leadership and joined the BJP in 2020.

Similarly, Azad, who quit the Congress last year, said Gandhi was the primary reason why he and many others were not in the Congress today and claimed that one had to be "spineless" to remain in the grand old party.

BJP
Congress
India News
Indian Politics
Ashok Gehlot
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Rahul Gandhi

