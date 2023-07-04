No other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar after joining NDA

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said there is no leader like PM Narendra Modi. “The country is marching ahead under his (Modi’s) leadership. We have joined the government to support him,” Ajit Pawar said, after inaugurating his NCP faction’s new office in south Mumbai.
“There is no leader like Modi. There is no alternative to him,” he said.
Ajit Pawar indicated that the allocation of portfolios in the state ministry may not be announced immediately. He attributed the delay to CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis leaving for Nagpur to welcome President Murmu who is reaching there later in the evening.
“We all have decided to work together. There is no question of disgruntlement,” he said, when asked if some members in the Shinde group are unhappy over his inclusion in the ministry.
