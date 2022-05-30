No other party sent corrupt minister to jail: Kejriwal

No other party sent corrupt minister to jail: Kejriwal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2022, 02:30 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 02:34 ist
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that no other party sent a corrupt minister to jail.

"AAP minister was corrupt in Punjab. No one knew, media didn't know. Any other party would have asked for a cut. We dismissed him & sent him to jail. No other party has done this, this does not mean none of them are corrupt," Kejriwal said at a public rally in Kurukshetra.

Kejriwal was referring to the sacking of ex-Punjab health minister Vijay Singla, who was arrested on May 24 on graft charges.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aam Aadmi Party
Arvind Kejriwal
Corruption
Punjab

What's Brewing

IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Jos Buttler wins the batting race

IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Jos Buttler wins the batting race

IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal wins the race

IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal wins the race

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

 