No other party sent corrupt minister to jail: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that no other party sent a corrupt minister to jail.
"AAP minister was corrupt in Punjab. No one knew, media didn't know. Any other party would have asked for a cut. We dismissed him & sent him to jail. No other party has done this, this does not mean none of them are corrupt," Kejriwal said at a public rally in Kurukshetra.
Kejriwal was referring to the sacking of ex-Punjab health minister Vijay Singla, who was arrested on May 24 on graft charges.
