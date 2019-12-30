No place for violence or 'revenge' in country: Priyanka

"The issue is the safety of the common man in UP," she said in an apparent reference to her alleged manhandling by the state police

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi here on Monday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying there is no place for violence or "revenge" in the country.

In a jibe at the chief minister days after he had said that those who had damaged public assets would be made to pay, the Congress general secretary said saffron denotes Hinduism, a religion that does not advocate violence or "revenge".

Concluding her four-day visit to Lucknow days after statewide violent clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act, she told media persons that her own security was not a big issue.

 

