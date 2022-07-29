No point getting lost in maze of gender: Manish Tewari amid 'rashtrapatni' remark row

Amid a row over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remark, Congress leader Manish Tewari Friday said anyone occupying a constitutional office is equally honourable and there is no point in "getting lost in the maze of gender".
A major political row broke out on Thursday over the "rashtrapatni" remark by the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party.
The ruling party accused Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President Droupadi Murmu and demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
Also Read | Sonia-Smriti face-off: 'Rashtrapatni' remark draws fresh battle line between Congress and BJP
In his defence, Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his 'rashtrapatni' remark was a "slip of the tongue".
Accusing the BJP of making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue, he had said he will apologise to President Murmu but not to "these pakhandis" (hypocrites).
Amid the brouhaha, Congress' Anandpur Sahib MP Tewari, posted a cryptic tweet in which he asserted that there is no point in getting lost in the maze of gender.
"Lady or gentleman, anyone occupying a constitutional office is equally Hon’ble. Respect has to be given & should be accorded to that institution," Tewari said.
"Any person on a particular position becomes analogous to or with that office. No point in getting lost in the maze of gender," the former Union minister said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony
In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity
Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely
DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam
Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open
BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day
Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies
Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea