No power on earth can end reservation: Paswan

Scheduled Caste leader and Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Paswan recently shot down RSS' suggestions for a healthy debate on the reservation policy. In an interview to Sagar Kulkarni and Anand Mishra of DH, Paswan accused the opposition of trying to create a mistrust over the reservation policy. He chose to reserve his comments on the Ram temple and Uniform Civil Code. Excerpts:

Mr Paswan, this is the second time you have been a minister in the Modi government. There has been a statement by Mohan Bhagwat on reservations and a message appears to be that BJP is trying to end reservation?

Many leaders make comments. We cannot comment on each one of that. But as far as the government is concerned, the stand is clear, the Prime Minister has also said it time and again that reservation is our Constitutional right. No power on earth can end this. And, on behalf of the government, I wish to make it clear that any debate on this is unthinkable. If you have a defect in your eyes, do you go in for treatment, or do you keep debating? Reservation is treatment, there is no scope for any debate. There are some people in the Opposition who are aware and react to some statement. They should do it, who is stopping them from doing it.

Despite the PM making it clear, why this atmosphere of mistrust?

The Opposition has tried to politicise the issue, be it Lok Sabha elections or be it Bihar elections. But what was the outcome? They did not get the desired result. Everyone knows that Modi does what he says. There are attempts to create an atmosphere of mistrust. But the same trick doesn’t work always. It clicked once in Bihar in 2015.

There is a buzz again about political realignment in Bihar?

No, I don’t see any possibility. NDA is there, NDA is intact, NDA will contest the elections together.

But, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appears to be singing a different tune on triple talaq and Kashmir.

That is true. His party walked out in Parliament on the issues. But, he also made it clear after the reading down of Article 370 that there was no need for further discussion.

How do you see your politics till 2024?

With the NDA, of course. The question of leaving does not arise. We have been in the NDA and will continue to be in the NDA. There is no question of ifs and buts.

P Chidambaram has been arrested and opposition has accused the government of embarking on a political witch hunt.

This case, whether there is merit in it or not, this is all very technical. This happens always. When BJP was in the opposition, Congress used to do this. Then BJP used to say this is a political witchhunt. This is a different matter. But those who are in the opposition, they keep saying such things.

After Article 370, there is the buzz that BJP about Ram Mandir and Uniform Civil Code are next.

In this matter, I cannot say anything.

Where do you think the politics in Bihar is headed to? RJD appears to be disintegrating.

If you set a party on the basis of one individual and do not back it up with ideology, such things happen. But, let me tell you one thing, there is no opposition left either at the Centre or in the state.

Do you see the politics in UP turn into a direct fight between the BSP and the BJP?

No. Mayawati has supported the government on Article 370. Five years of Modi rule has proved that neither caste politics, nor politics of religion will work. Politics will be on issues of development. Who stood with Mayawati? She says that Yadavs did not vote for her in elections, SP says that they did not get votes of the BSP. I don't see any future for Mayawati. She is entangled in corruption cases.

Do you see the opposition regrouping across the country?

Till such time the opposition will engage in negative politics, it will not revive.