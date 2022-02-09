No queries answered in RS Question Hour, Ministers of State chanted 'Modi Chalisa': Congress

Ministers of State chanted 'Modi Chalisa' in RS: Cong

During the Question Hour, Congress leader K C venugopal also raised the issue

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 09 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 22:23 ist
Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI file photo

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the government, saying no Cabinet minister answered questions during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday morning and the ministers of state chanted "Modi Chalisa".

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "For the first time in 70 years of the Rajya Sabha, today no Cabinet minister answered questions during the Question Hour".

"The ministers of state were pathetic, reading out replies already circulated and chanting Modi Chalisa," the Congress' chief whip in Rajya Sabha said.

During the Question Hour, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Social Justice A Narayanaswamy, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) V K Singh, Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai answered questions of members.

During the Question Hour, Congress leader K C venugopal also raised the issue, saying, "Sir, no Cabinet minister is present."

Jairam Ramesh
Congress
Parliament
Rajya Sabha
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi

